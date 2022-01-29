Obituary: Jimmy Smallwood, 62, New Haven

Jimmy Smallwood, 62, of New Haven, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 6, 1960, in Louisville. He was a member of Termite Club, and Little Mission Baptist Church.

JIMMY SMALLWOOD

He was preceded in death by one son, Adam Smallwood; his parents, Joe and Ethel Smallwood; and four brothers, Gene Smallwood, Kenny Smallwood, Bobby Smallwood, and Charles Smallwood.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sue Smallwood of New Haven; four sons, Andy (Bridget) Smallwood of Shepherdsville, Arron (Tara) Smallwood of Taylorsville, Craig (April) Greer of Holy Cross, and Chris (Nicole) Greer of Bardstown; two sisters, Doris (Herman) Willis of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Sheila Henderson of Leitchfield; three brothers, Darrell (Becky) Smallwood and Gary (Charlene) Smallwood, both of Louisville, and Jerry (Donna) Smallwood of Leitchfield; 13 grandchildren, Drew, Audrey, Riley (Summer), Liam, Miley, Christopher, Lucas, Bella, Olivia, Addison, Quinton, David, and Rodney; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Warren Traylor officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-