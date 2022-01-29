Obituary: William Vonzel Wells, 76, Bardstown

William Vonzel Wells, 76, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Robley Rex V.A. Hospital. He was born Dec. 2, 1945, in Indianapolis and worked for Sullivan and Cozart, Porter’s Paint, and G.E.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He loved fishing, corn hole, and more than anything, his family. He was a member of 2nd Baptist Church of Fairfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. “Joe” Wells Sr. and Eureth A. “Sis” Lewis Wells; one sister, Delores “Lodie” Calbert; and one brother, Joseph A. Wells “Pluck”.

He is survived by his wife, Notasha “Ballie” Wells of Bardstown; nine children; Rhonda (Michael Sr.) Curry, Arlene Wells, and Darlene Wells, all of Chicago, Tina Allen and Vonzel (Yvonee) Allen, both of Lexington, Mitzi (Brian) Brown of Glasgow, and Sherry Rogers, Joyce (Shon) Allen and Dennis (Toya) Allen, all of Bardstown; four stepchildren, Danyell Conner, DeVonte DeShon Conner, Jaylin Marquse Conner, and Essence NaShaye Conner, all of Bardstown; five sisters, Dorothy Mae Gilbert, Linda (Kenny) McMakin, and Doretta (Phillip) Lydian, all of Bardstown, and Diana (Charles) Downs and Sandra Lee, both of Bardstown; three brothers, Tony Wells of Bardstown, Danny (Patricia) Wells of Louisville, and Glenn Wells of Bloomfield; 23 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Calvin Holloway officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-