Obituary: Jeanne Ida Ramirez, 82, Bardstown

Jeanne Ida Ramirez, 82, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 27,2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 26,1940, in West Warwick, R.I., to the late Mederic and Genevieve Maguire. She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by one daughter, Carol (Everett) Remington of Bardstown; two sons, Mederic (Carrie) Harnois of Massachusetts and Gerard Harnois of Vermont; two sisters, Lillian Hurta of Texas and Alice Asher of California; one brother, Charles Maguire of Virginia; three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Her wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation were respected.

