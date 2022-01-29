Obituary: Huey Long Elliott, 82, Bardstown

Huey Long Elliott, 82, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Jackson, Ala., to the late Virgil and Mary Lee Steele Elliott. He was a retired manager of gas stations for Shell Oil Company and was a U.S. Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Griese Elliott; and seven brothers.

He is survived by five daughters, Denise (Mike) Bartlett and Desiree (Mike) Wood, both of Indiana, Debbie (Thomas) Dwyer of Bardstown, Dorie Ventimiglia and Dana (Kevin) Pries, both of Illinois; one brother, Luther Elliott of Nashville; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-