Obituary: Donna Rose Baker, 88, Bardstown

Donna Rose Baker, 88, of Bardstown, died peacefully in her home on Jan. 24, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. She was born in Chicago and spent her earlier years as a teacher and principal in Chicago Archdiocesan Schools. After her marriage to Robert Baker, and living in various places around the country, they chose to settle in Bardstown. They were very active members of St. Gregory Church. She devoted her time to volunteering at Flaget Hospital, Hospice and caring for the needs of all who came to her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Baker.

She is survived by two sisters, Mary Lund of South Carolina and Bernice Harker of Kansas. She will be forever missed by her friends and family and all whose lives she touched.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Nelson County or St. Gregory Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

