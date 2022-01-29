Obituary: Martha Joan Miles, 87, Bardstown

Martha Joan Miles, 87, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born in New Hope to Albert H. and Mary Rose Masterson Clark. She was retired from Heaven Hill Distillery and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

MARTHA JOAN MILES

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. “Jodie” Miles; two sistsers; six brothers; and a granddaughter Deshia Nicole Bowling.

She is survived by one daughter, Rosemary Miles (Kenny) Bowling of Lawrenceburg; two sons, Michael (Donna) Miles of Cox’s Creek and John P. Miles of Bardstown; one sister, Betty (Billy) Bowling of Louisville; one brother, Bobby Clark of Cox’s Creek; two grandchildren, Harley Hurst and Jennifer Hurst; and 2 great-grandchildren, Hollis Hurst and Henry Hurst.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, with 5:30 prayers Monday evening at the funeral home.

Contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church Masses in memory of Martha Joan Miles.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-