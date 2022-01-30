Gov. Beshear announces grants, American Rescue Plan funding for local projects

Gov. Andy Beshear, left, presents a check to Nelson County government for paving projects on Patton Road and Irish Ridge Road.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 — While introducing Gov. Andy Beshear last week, Judge Executive Dean Watts said he had considered presenting the governor with a rabbit’s foot for better luck, since so far in his administration, he’s had to deal with a pandemic, ice storms, flooding and a variety other of weather disasters around the state.

But it was Nelson County that had the luck Thursday, as Beshear was in Bardstown Thursday to present checks to help pay for water projects, road paving and school renovations.

WATER MAIN PROJECT. Beshear presented a check for $1.7 million to Mayor Dick Heaton, Judge Executive Dean Watts and the North Nelson Water District to help pay for the new 24-inch, $13.9 million water main that will connect the city’s water supply to the Louisville Water Co. main in Bullitt County near Deatsville.

Gov. Andy Beshear presents a check for $1.7 million to help pay for a new water main.

Once completed, the North Nelson Water District will own and maintain the water main, and sell the water to the City of Bardstown. The water main is a long-term solution to insuring the community has a long-term water supply.

ROAD IMPROVEMENTS. The City of Bardstown and Nelson Fiscal Court both received checks designated to pay the cost of paving specific roadways.

CITY PAVING. Beshear presented a check totaling $290,400 to cover paving costs for Filiatreau Land and the city’s part of Spencer Mattingly Lane.

COUNTY PAVING. Beshear presented Nelson Fiscal Court with $51,000 to repave about a mile of Patton Road where it connects with Icetown Road, and $109,500 to repave 2.3 miles of Irish Ridge Road, from Plum run to Old Bloomfield Road.

BARDSTOWN CITY SCHOOLS. The largest check of the day went to the Bardstown City Schools — $10 million — which represents a grant the school district won last year.

Gov. Beshear presents a check for $10 million to Superintendent Ryan Clark for renovations of the district’s former elementary school

The money will go toward renovating the old elementary school building into a top rate career center.

The city school district was one of just six school districts in Kentucky that received the full $10 million grant.

Before the presentation was done, Beshear took time to talk to a couple of Bardstown students who are seeking careers in engineering and healthcare.

When Beshear learning that Cameron Farrell, a Bardstown High School student is pursuing a career in healthcare, he told her “God bless you!” adding that “We need you and more like you here in Kentucky.”

As a student in the healthcare career pathway in the city school system, she is already a Certified Nursing Assistant who works in long-term care. She said she’s determined to continue working in the healthcare field.

-30-