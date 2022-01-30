Obituary: Francis ‘Mike’ Michael Ash of Bardstown

Francis “Mike” Michael Ash, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home. He was a sports enthusiast, especially for the University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leslie Jane Ash; his parents, Mary Ann Casey Ash and Charles F. Ash Jr.; one sister, Marie Riggs; and eight brothers, Leonard Ash, Robert Ash, Richard Ash, Guy Ash, Albert Ash, Chester Ash, Paul Ash and Steven Ash.

He is survived by three daughters, Krista Bontempo of Russellville, Michelle Holeman of Jacksonville, Fla., and Anna Bontempo of Louisville; four sisters, Martha Bowles of Foley, Ala, Mary Cobble of Shepherdsville, Therese McIntosh of Shepherdsville, and Patricia Rider of Cadiz; 10 grandchildren, Justin McDougal, Kyle McDougal, Jessica Devers, Joseph Devers, Kelsey Blick, Branden Prato, Frankie Prato, Autumn Holeman, Angelina Bontempo and Ariel Chillers; along with his beloved dog, Precious.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in the Ash Family Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

