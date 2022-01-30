Obituary: Kevin Patrick Watts, 42, Shepherdsville

Kevin Patrick Watts, 42, of Shepherdsville, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. He was a Christian by faith. He loved to hunt deer and turkey. He enjoyed fishing and drag racing.

KEVIN PATRICK WATTS

He was well-known in the community and owned a local business providing new construction services for a large local homebuilder. He dedicated his life to his wife and boys as well as his family and friends. He was a native of Louisville and the owner and operator of K & N Cleaning and Pressure Washing and a member of Draggen Azz Car Club.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole Watts of Shepherdsville; two sons, Patrick Watts and Parker Watts, both of Shepherdsville; his parents, Stanley and Brenda Watts of Boston; one brother, Stanley Earl Watts Jr. of Shepherdsville; his grandmother, Delores Watts of Louisville; his in-laws, Jeff and Stacey Allen of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Tamika Watts; and his nieces and nephew.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with Bro. Richard Hardin officiating. Burial is in New Salem Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-