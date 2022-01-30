Senate update: Higdon reports on General Assembly’s fourth week of legislation

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 — We have officially crossed the one-quarter mark of the 60-day 2022 Regular Session, wrapping up another productive week in session. There are several updates I would like to share with you.

First, lawmakers welcomed The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office from Atlanta on Monday. The delegation joined the Senate on the floor and was honored for its generous $100,000 donation to aid victims of the horrific storms in western Kentucky. We thanked our friends for their donation during the visit while stressing the importance of our economic and cultural ties with Taiwan.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, we received a visit from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who provided an update from Washington.

The remainder of the week was focused on passing crucial legislation for the commonwealth. The following are bills passed by the Senate, which are now on their way to the state House of Representatives for consideration:

SENATE BILL 27. This bill allows, under certain conditions, current or future part-time instructors for the Kentucky Fire Commission to begin receiving retirement benefits without having to resign their position. Instructors will receive their well-earned financial security while keeping them in the field where their expertise is needed. Recruitment and retention within the fire service, especially volunteer firefighters, continue to be a challenge because of the job’s physical and emotional toll. SB 27 serves as an important part of efforts to address recruitment and retention and make sure fire service personnel are available in communities when unthinkable tragedies occur.

SENATE BILL30 is sponsored by my vice-chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, Sen. Brandon Storm. He now represents Casey County, a part of the 14th Senate District before enacting redistricting legislation. SB 30 aims to make voluntary organ donation more widely known and participated in. The bill allows for organ donation registration and monetary contributions to the ‘Trust for Life’ during online vehicle registration renewals or in-person at the county clerk’s office.

The ‘Trust for Life’ affords every Kentuckian obtaining a driver’s license or ID an opportunity to donate to promote organ and tissue donation. The trust has raised more than $9 million since its inception in 1992. In 2018, more than 45 percent of all Kentuckians obtaining a license contributed. Trust for Life uses funds to raise public awareness and encourage organ and tissue donation.

SENATE BILL 38 classifies the act of incest by an offender as a violent crime, ensuring violent offenders serve no less than 85 percent of their sentenced time. Under existing law, violent offenders can become parole eligible after serving only 15 percent of their time. As uncomfortable of a topic as this might be, this is a serious issue that needs to be promptly updated.

SENATE BILL 46 prohibits state contracts from being awarded to a business if a bidder or contractor were awarded the same or similar contract within the past five years that was procured by using an executive agency lobbyist convicted of a crime related to the contract. It would further prevent any employee associated with an agency from participating in procuring a contract for one year after termination if the contract relates to their previous employment.

SENATE BILL 45 aims to bring efficiencies to the Medicaid program by limiting the number of Managed Care Organization contracts accepted by the state. This bill will reduce healthcare providers’ regulatory burden, ultimately cutting administrative costs, passing the savings on to Kentuckians.

SENATE BILL 59 is an education and workforce readiness measure creating school accountability conditions to dramatically increase the percentage of high school graduates with college credit, high-demand workforce credentials and industry-approved internship hours. The bill clarifies college credit must include at least an entire three-hour dual credit course, approved by the Kentucky Department of Education, or a college-level exam, such as Advanced Placement, awarding at least three-hour college credit. SB 59 maintains the existing requirement that postsecondary readiness is measurable by either college credit, industry-recognized credentials or approved work experience.

SENATE BILL 88 establishes the framework of what a special session would look like if the General Assembly initiates one. Currently, only the governor can call a special session, per the Constitution of Kentucky. In the 2021 Session, House Bill 4 was passed. That bill places a constitutional amendment on the next general election ballot for you and fellow Kentucky voters to determine if you would like the General Assembly to be able to call a special session. Kentucky is currently one of only 14 states that does not allow the legislative branch to call a special session. In the interest of being responsive to constituents’ needs, I encourage your support of the constitutional amendment.

