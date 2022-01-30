Obituary: William Edward ‘Billy’ Downs, 85, Cox’s Creek

William Edward “Billy” Downs, 85, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 4, 1936, in Cox’s Creek to the late Josh E. and Catherine Greenwell Downs. He was a retired employee of Four Roses Distillery and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. He loved to fish, garden and play poker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Edward D. “Eddie” Downs; and one brother, John L. Downs, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruby Crenshaw Downs; three daughters, Mary Catherine “Kackie” Rogers of Bardstown, Rebecca “Becky” Carney of Taylorsville, and Susan “Susie” Robinson of Cox’s Creek; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be no public services. Burial will be in the St. Michael Cemetery in Fairfield at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

