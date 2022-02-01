Washington County Beekeepers group will meet Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Springfield

Now is the time to start preparing overwintered bee hives to be productive honey producing colonies.

Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 — The Washington County Beekeepers will meet 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Washington County Extension Office in Springfield.

Due to current University of Kentucky restrictions, no food or beverage service will be provided, however attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments.

The agenda for the meeting will focus on late winter and early spring treatment and feeding bee colonies, followed by general discussion and a question/answer period.

Anyone interested in beekeeping is invited to attend.

