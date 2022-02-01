Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 29-31, 2022

Charles Andrew Nation, 34, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear (2 counts); no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating a vehicle with expired operators license; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; no insurance; rear license not illuminated; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle; license to be in possession; no insurance card. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:02 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.