Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 29-31, 2022
Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022
Cairicia Nechel Montgomery, 46, Bardstown, failure to appear; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; operating on a suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Dewayne Curtsinger, 32, failure to appear; contempt of court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $3,553,04 cash. Booked at 7:21 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022
Hannah N. Farmer, 28, Cox’s Creek, hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Andrew Nation, 34, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear (2 counts); no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating a vehicle with expired operators license; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; no insurance; rear license not illuminated; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle; license to be in possession; no insurance card. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:02 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Lee Franklin Aldridge, 52, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportaiton. Booked at 6:38 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Nestor Daniel Ramirez, 35, Bardstown, assault, second-degree, domestic violence. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 8:13 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
Joseph Patrick Burke, 27, Loretto, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 4:41 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob Neil Browning, 29, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond listed. Booked at 12:08 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.
Justin Tyler Hardin, 30, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $468 cash. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, by Probation & Parole.
Lolita Ann Simonton, 41, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $248 cash. Booked at 8:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.
James Joshua Robinson, 30, Glasgow, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 10:19 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.
-30-