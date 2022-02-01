Obituary: Janet Imogene Armstrong, 74, Taylorsville

Janet Imogene Armstrong, 74, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Norton Women & Children’s Hospital. She was born Oct. 12, 1947, in Bardstown to the late Jacob Lawrence and Mary Badgett Thomas Martin. She was a retired employee of Katayama in Shelbyville and attended Shelbyville Community Church. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family.

JANET IMOGENE ARMSTRONG

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Resetta Shelburne; and one brother, Arnold Martin.

She is survived by two daughters, Robin (Dwight) Murphy of Shelbyville and Toni (Roy) Bell of Taylorsville; one brother, Dwight Martin of Taylorsville; six grandchildren, Avery (Sarah) Murphy, Colby (Kelsey) Murphy, Kenyon Murphy, Morgen (Thomas) Bell, Daniel (Grace) Bell, Mahalla Bell’ seven great-grandchildren, Zahdyn, Zairyeon, Taisley, Trispen, Audrey, Gavin and Carter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Sister Marie Lutes officiating. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, and 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-