Obituary: April Terese Amelia Jackson, 66, Bardstown

April Terese Amelia Jackson, 66, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Hardin Baptist Health in Elizabethtown. She was born July 15, 1955, in Ypsilanti, Mich., to the late Oliver Leroy and Shirley Yvonne Wright Jackson. She was a cashier for Meijer’s for more than 30 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Cheryl Greathouse; and one brother, Carl David Jackson.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela (Bruce) Clark of Bardstown; one sister, Kathleen Jackson of Davison, Mich.; six brothers, Oliver (Doris) Jackson of Nashville, and Leslie (Rita) Jackson, Craig Jackson, Dwight Jackson, Scott Jackson and Terry Jackson, all of Ypsilanti, Mich.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family has followed her wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

