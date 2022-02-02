Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Feb. 1, 2022

Robert Antwan Cates, 40, Elizabethtown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $1,768 cash. Booked at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, by the New Have Police Department.

Garry Keith Curtsinger, 66, Boston, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, by Parole & Probation.

Mitchell Aaron Walker, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $25,635 cash. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Simon Patrick Willett, 28, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

David Allen Taulbee, 37, Cecilia, failure to appear. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Ann Pulliam, 36, Mount Washington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Booked at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

-30-