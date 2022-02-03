Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 2-3, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

Roger Dale Donahue, 42, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Francis Scott, 29, Corydon, fugitive (warrant not required). No bond listed. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Damarcus Lee McCray, 23, Hodgenville, burglary, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $10,000. Booked at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Rachel Lee Kemp, 39, New Hope, failure to appear. Bond is $750 cash. Booked at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

Ronald Joseph Greenwell, 34, Bardstown, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

