Obituary: James Robert ‘Bobby’ Ballard, 83, Bardstown

James Robert “Bobby” Ballard, 83, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 14, 1938, in Bardstown. He retired from Bellsouth and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a role model for the neighborhood kids in his earlier years and coached the little league basketball at St. Thomas Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking, farming, fishing, camping, gardening, music such as playing his guitar and singing. An avid UK fan and loved to tease.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon “Red” and Louise Greenwell Ballard; one sisters, Edna Mae Johnson; and three brothers, Bert Ballard, Jerry Ballard and John Elmer “Hamburger” Ballard.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois Wathen Ballard of Bardstown; two children, Kathy Ballard O’Daniel and Stephen (Cathy) Ballard, both of Bardstown; one brother, Joseph Leon (Karlton) Ballard of Palm Harbor, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Ballard and Betty Boone Ballard; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Coulter, Allie Coulter, Katie Ballard, Makayla Ballard, Austin Ballard, Kendall Ballard and Joshua Ballard; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Masses or Bethlehem High School.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

