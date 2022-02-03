Obituary: Doris Lewis Phillips, 78, Bardstown, formerly of Willisburg

Doris Lewis Phillips, 78, of Bardstown, formerly of Willisburg, died at 7:04 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at her home. She was a native of Washington County. She was born Aug. 10, 1943, to the late Katie Chesser and John Berry Lewis, Sr. She was of the Baptist faith and a retired employee of Winn’s Precision.

DORIS LEWIS PHILLIPS

She was preceded in death by one brother, John Junior Lewis (Dec. 22, 1976).

Survivors include one daughter, Janet Jenkins (Brian Baker) of Bardstown; two sons, Troy Jenkins (Ranee) of Willisburg and Jerry Jenkins of Bardstown;

one brother, Bruce Lewis (Penny) of Willisburg; and three grandchildren, Katie Jenkins, Cody Jenkins and Brandon Byrd.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Anchor Of Hope Church with church pastor the Rev. Ricky Cheatham officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-