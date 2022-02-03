Obituary: Martha Gilkey Fogle, 75, Bardstown

Martha Gilkey Fogle, 75, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born May 31, 1946, in Bardstown and retired from Wal-Mart. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leon Fogle Sr.; one son, Joseph Leon Fogle Jr.; her parents, Bennie and Della Gilkey; one sister, Barbara Sheroan; and two brothers, Johnnie Gilkey and Buck Gilkey.

She is survived by one son, Robbie (Davisa) Fogle of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Linda (Harold) Borders and Teresa (Harold) Fulkerson, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Bill Gilkey and Keith (Anne) Gilkey, both of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Ashley Fogle (Jonathan) Bunch, Madison Fogle, Olivia Fogle, and Ian Fogle; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Foster, and Aurora Jade Bunch; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

