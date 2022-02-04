Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

Joe Wayne Atkins, 37, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 10:38 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Rufus Hood, 29, Chaplin, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Devonte Deshon Conner, 28, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). No bond listed. Booked at 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-