NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 — Tim Hutchins, the Bardstown businessman who is a Republican candidate for Nelson County judge executive, was the studio guest with Margie and Jim on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Hutchins discusses his perspective on county government, priorities he would address if elected, Running time: 47 minutes, 29 seconds.

