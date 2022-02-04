Obituary: Catherine Louise Willard, 90, Loretto

Catherine Louise Willard, 90, of Loretto, died peacefully at home Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving mother, sister, nanny, aunt and a devout Catholic. She was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Saint Francis. She retired from St. Joseph/Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Abriel Clinton “A.C” Willard (Oct. 26, 2012); one grandson, Frank Clinton Gognat IV; one son-in-law, Frank Gognat III; her parents, William Herbert “Herb” and Frances Susie Ruley Mattingly; one sister, Norma Lee McQuillen; and one brother, Joseph Marion “Jody” Mattingly.

Survivors include five daughters, Bonnie Downs (Ronnie) and Patsy Edelen (Ralph), both of Cox’s Creek, Brenda Gognat of Clarksville, Ind., Annette Robertson (Roger) of New Haven and Sharon Ballard Clark (Joe) of Loretto; five sisters, Libby Mattingly (Hatsy) of Loretto, Rose Mary Stengal (Mike) and Wanda Roberts (Wayne), both of Bardstown, Rita Mattingly Hinton of Louisville, and Sue Downs (Ray) of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; three brothers, Herbert J. “Jiggs” Mattingly and Randy Mattingly (Diane), both of Loretto and Phil Mattingly of Nazareth; 12 grandchildren; 21 one great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery. The funeral and Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto, with the Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorial donations may go to ewtn.com.

Pallbearers are her grandsons, Chad Clan, Jaime Downs, Brian Edelen, Mark Edelen, Michael Gognat, Joshua Ballard, Isaac Ballard and Christopher Robertson. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters, Melissa Ried, Shelley Martin, Dr. Maggie Ballard Buckman and Shelbye Willard.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

