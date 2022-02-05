Obituary: Raymond Don ‘Donnie’ Chesser, 65, Taylosrville

Raymond Don “Donnie” Chesser, 65, of Taylosrville, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born June 17, 1956, in Shelby County to the late Leon and Ivy Dale Lewis Chesser. He was a former employee of Williams Sanitation and was a member of Taylorsville Community Church. He loved to hunt, fish, work on cars and spend time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Robbie, Mike, Joan and Pat.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Montgomery Chesser; two daughters, Patricia (Azed) Bensalem and Natalie (Nini) Mohamed, both of Louisville; five sons, Donnie Jo Chesser, Jeremy Chesser, Joey Chesser, Casey Chesser, and Joseph (Bridgett) Chesser, all of Taylorsville; four sisters, Sheila (Larry) Chesser and Glenna (Alan) Woodcock, both of Taylorsville, Vicky Chesser of Bloomfield, and Annette Chesser of Shelbyville; four brothers, David (Robin) Chesser of Shepherdsville, Ricky (Mary) Chesser and Scott Chesser, both of Taylorsville, and Timmy (Tammy) Chesser of Bardstown; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with burial in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

