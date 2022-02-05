Bardstown man arrested in Illinois faces murder, unlawful imprisonment charges

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 — A Bardstown man is facing a murder charge following a Bardstown Police Department response to a call Friday afternoon for a welfare check at a home on Robin Drive in Bardstown.

At 5:26 p.m., city police officers were dispatched to 151 Robin Drive as the result of a 911 call from a witness who saw a man load four children in his car and drive away from the home.

Responding officers entered the home and found a deceased woman on the floor in the kitchen.

Police identified a suspect, Richard Samuel Gray, 32, of Bardstown, the deceased woman’s boyfriend, who apparently fled Bardstown with four young boys with him. Police issued an Amber Alert for Hardin, who was driving a red 2014 Jeep Patriot.

Gray and the four juveniles were located in Mount Vernon, Ill. and Gray was taken into custody. The four juveniles were unharmed.

It is unclear how many, if any, of the children Gray and the girlfriend shared.

Gray currently faces charges of murder and unlawful imprisonment.

The investigation is ongoing.

-30-