Obituary: Rose Bell Berry, 90, 0f Woodlawn

Rosie Bell Berry, 90, of Woodlawn, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Springfield Nursing Rehab Center. She was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Bullitt County. She was employed for 30 years at the Old Holiday Inn. She was a member of Nelson County Homemakers, and Woodlawn United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Berry; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by one son, Charles E. “Teddy” (Diane) Berry Jr. of Bardstown; two granddaughters, Lynn Berry (Andy) Faul of Georgetown, and Courtney Elizabeth Berry of Bardstown; one great-granddaughter, Kaelyn Shea Faul; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Memorial contributions may go to Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

