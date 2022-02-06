Election 2022: Candidates file for coroner, Nelson County Board of Education

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 — Deatsville area resident Danielle Chladek filed Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, as a Republican candidate for the office of Nelson County Coroner.

Chladek, 59, has run against incumbent coroner Field Houghlin, a Bloomfield Democrat, several times in the past, the most recent being 2014 and in 2010.

As the only Republican who has filed for coroner, she will not appear on the May 2022 primary ballot, but will challenge Democrat Houghlin in the November general election.

NC BOARD OF EDUCATION. Donovan M. Hawkins, 48, a Lenore Road resident, filed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, as a candidate for the Nelson County board of education in District 4.

School board seats are non-partisan, so Hawkins’ race will appear on the November 2022 general election ballot and not the May primary ballot.

FILING DEADLINE. The filing deadline for non-partisan races on the November ballot is 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

-30-