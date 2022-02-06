Obituary: David Neal Clark, 74, Cox’s Creek

David Neal Clark, 74, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 27, 1947, in Selmer, Ten. He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army, where he was an aviator. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Betty Rogan Clark of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Jane Johnson of Marianna, Ark.; one brother, Harold Clark of Scottsburg, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with a private inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

