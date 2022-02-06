Obituary: Christina Marie ‘Chrissy’ Chaney, 52, Louisville

Christina Marie “Chrissy” Chaney, 52, of Louisville, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at University Hospital in Louisville. She was a member of Wilson Home General Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She was born Jan. 31, 1970, in Xenia Ohio, to the late Sam and Maise Back.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Lorraine “Lorrie” Back and Amy Joann Back; and one brother, James Everett Back.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Rebecca (William) Burt of El Paso, Texas, and Jessica Chaney of Louisville; one son, Greg (Jona) Chaney of Dayton, Ohio; two special sisters, Chelly Culver of Shepherdsville and Angie Shelton of Xenia, Ohio; one brother, Johnny (Wanda) Back of Petal, Miss.; nine grandchildren; two special friends, Ben Hafendorfer and Melissa Partin, both of Louisville; and, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the William R. Rust New Haven Chapel, with Brother Mickey Coates officiating. Burial is in the Marshall Family Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, and 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-