Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Jeremy David Thurman, 37, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 7:16 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 20222, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory Adam Lewis, 27, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 1:53 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joshua Michael Browne, 34, Louisville, no insurance; operating on a suspended license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 11:03 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-