Obituary: Connie Gail Maxwell, 68, Hodgenville

Connie Gail Maxwell, 68, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born Jan. 30, 1954, to the late Kenneth and Alice Hutchins Hardin. She worked at U.S. Army Association for the Armor Magazine for 29 years. She loved to cross stitch, ride horses and being outdoors. She attended Middle Creek Baptist Church and South Fork Baptist Church in Hodgenville.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Maxwell; one daughter, Casi (Chris) Chamberlain of Bowling Green; one son, Eric (Lauren) Bright of Bowling Green; five sisters, Joyce Clements and Janell (Donald) Downs, both of Bardstown, Alice Wethington of Liberty, Anita Stephens of Taylorsville, and Ellen (James) Lott of Alabama; three brothers, Richard (Liz) Hardin of Bardstown, Dennis (Becca) Hardin of New Haven and Kenneth Hardin of Taylorsville.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown.

The family has requested memorial donations go to the tornado relief fund in careof the Kentucky Baptist Foundation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

