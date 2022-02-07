Obituary: Tabitha Nicole Murray, 33, Bardstown

Tabitha Nicole Murray, 33, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 3, 1988, in Bardstown to Charles David Hood and Mary Ann Murray. She was a company vendor and a door dash delivery driver. She loved her family and her children, loved doing crafts, watching wrestling and the Pittsburg Steelers. She was a member of the Springfield First Baptist Church and loved attending Bates Memorial Baptist Church in Louisville.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the outpouring of support and contributions during this difficult time.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Murray.

She is survived by one daughter, Amia Nichelle Murray of Bardstown; one son, Adrien Marquis Murray of Bardstown; her father, Charles David Hood of Bardstown; three sisters, Tina Marie Murray and Katrina Ann Murray, both of Bardstown, and Teaundra Vanta Miller of Danville; one brother, Edward Ray Heath aka “J.R.” “Brother” of Hodgenville; a host of nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a special cousin, Johnna Montgomery of Lexington.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Bardstown with the Rev. Gene Livers and the Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Burial is in Bardstown City Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Bardstown.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

