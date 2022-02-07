Obituary: Otis Ray Keith Sr., 86, Hodgenville

Otis Ray Keith Sr., 86, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Grandview Nursing home in Campbellsville. He was born Dec. 27, 1934, in Hodgenville to the late James Otis and Myrtle Lee Keith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from A.P. Power Plant as Air Craft Maintenance with 40 years of service. He was a Baptist by faith.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Remy Mariano Keith of Hodgenville; one daughter, Charlotte (Bernie) Norris of Elizabethtown; one son, Otis (Cathy) Keith Jr. of Brandenburg; two brothers, James Phillip Keith of Hodgenville, and Gene (Sharon) Keith of Vine Grove; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The memorial service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations go to St. Jude Hospital or the Kosair Childrens Hospital.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

