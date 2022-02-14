Nelson County Jail Logs, Feb. 8-14, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Brendan Lamont Cooper, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $605.40 cash. Booked at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

William Glenn Fulkerson, 53, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $428 cash. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Duane Alan O’Bryan, 53, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; leaving the scene of an accident; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to surrender a revoked operators license; violations of conditions of release. No bond listed. Booked at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

Austin Michael Darst, 24, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no operators license; no insurance; no registration plates or receipt; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Trevor Hicks, 40, New Haven, criminal possession of a forged instrument. No bond listed. Booked at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joe Carl Hardin, 41, Taylorsville, speeding, 15 mph over limit; operating on a suspended license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession controlled substance, first-degree (hydrocodone); possession controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; failure to appear. Bond total is $9,500. Booked at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittnee Cheyeane Creason, 24, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Michael Lott, 34, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Booked at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Willlam Todd Rowlett, 32, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:36 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Justin Dewayne Curtsinger, 32, Culvertown, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended operators license; no insurance; no headlamps; rear license not illuminated; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no seat belts. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

Joshua Adam DeWeese, 44, Mount Washington, contempt of court. Bond is $350 cash. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Merttay Peregri Robertson, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:04 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ashley Hiller, 34, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 11:58 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

Jason Phillip McGill, 44, Louisville, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle) (2 counts); receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more (2 counts); reckless driving; no insurance; no seat belts; failure to or improper signal; wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); theft of motor vehicle registration plate; operating vehicle with expired operators license; obscuring the identity of a machine, $10,000 or more; criminal mischief, first-degree; theft of identity of another without consent; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Stephen Bowling, 68, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 10:37 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

Cody Gene Kidd, 24, Bardstown, procure or promote the use of a minor (under 12, registered sex offender or other juris.). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked 12:59 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

Joseph Daniel Mattingly, 26, Campbellsville, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 8:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Eric Jay DeGroote, 42, Bloomfield, violation of a Kentucky protection order. No bond listed. Booked at 9:05 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Mitchell Lucas, 38, Bardtown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; failure to or improper signal; failure to appear. Bond is $5,100 cash. Booked at 9:38 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-