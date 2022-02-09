Obituary: Joseph Thomas ‘Joe’ Brady, 67, Holy Cross

Joseph Thomas “Joe” Brady, 67, of Holy Cross, died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born March 27,1954, in Saint Francis to the late William Francis Brady Sr. and Mary Theresa Mattingly Brady. He formerly worked as a farmer and an HVAC technician with A.N. Roth Company Heating and Cooling in Louisville. He loved fishing, hunting, UK basketball, drinking beer and chewing tobacco.

Survivors include one son, Justin Thomas Brady of Bowling Green; six sisters, Mary Bernice Ballard of Loretto, Anna Louise Yates and Linda Yates (Jerry), both of Bloomfield, Libby Rogers of New Haven, Marie Brady of Lebanon, and Betty Potts (Michael) of New Hope; two brothers, William F. “Boo Boo” Brady, Jr. of Holy Cross, and James “Kenny” Brady (Sherry) of Louisville; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-