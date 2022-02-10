Obituary: Ron ‘Morris’ Birge, 70, Bardstown

Ron “Morris” Birge, 70, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 2, 1951, in Monroe County on a family farm where he grew up and then moved to Louisville after graduating high school where he met his wife of 51 years, Pat. He was in the U.S. Army from 1971-1975. He was a proud Vietnam veteran where he served three years in Augsburg, Germany. He began working at Pepsi Cola in Louisville, then became plant manager in Kansas City, Mo., Springfield, Mo., Des Moines, Iowa and Austin, Ind.

RON “MORRIS” BIRGE

After 20 years, he retired from Pepsi. In November 1998, they bought a hardware store and electric outlet they named “Pat Ron’s” and were welcomed to Bardstown with open arms. He always said they had lived a lot of places, but Bardstown had truly become home with so many good friends. It has been a blessing to have Krista and Steve work by our side and to watch the grandkids grow up in the store and become involved in the business. He so loved his Patron’s family – and never thought of them as employees.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ancle and Maxie Birge; three sisters, Mary Lou Brandon, Wanda Harlan, and Brenda Williams; two brothers, Fonice Birge and Randall Birge; and his father and mother-in-law, Gabe and Marcella Kaelin.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Birge of Bardstown; two children, Krista (Steven) Foster of Bardstown and Rondall “Sonny” Birge of Louisville; three sisters, Judy Emberton of Gainesboro, Tenn., Connie (Bennie) Younger of Bowling Green and Wilma (Paul) Barnes of Glasgow; one brother, Leroy (Pat) Birge of Indian Trail, N.C.; four brothers-in-law, Jerry (Ceil) Kaelin, Tom (Susan) Kaelin, Walt (Lisa) Kaelin and Paul (Brian) Kaelin; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Kaelin and Mary (Tim) Clay; three grandchildren, Hailey Foster, Zachary Foster and Nathaniel Foster who were the light of his life; 26 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon Scott Tuner officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, and 9-noon Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-