Obituary: William Henry Duncil, 82, Bardstown

William Henry Duncil, 82, of Bardstown, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. He was born in Whitesburg Feb. 8, 1940, to the late Herbert and Dixie Combs Duncil. He was a member of Maryville Baptist Church and also retired from International Harvester.

WILLIAM HENRY DUNCIL

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Jean Duncil; his parents; and one son, Tony Duncil.

He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Teresa Ray (Anthony), Terry Duncil and Jennifer Shadowen; two sons, Wayne Duncil and Herbie Duncil (Lisa); seven grandchildren, Christin, Craig, Brieana, Austin, Jordan, Dustin and Jacob; one great-grandchild, Alannah; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial at Hebron Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-