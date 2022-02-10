Obituary: Vicki Gay Smith, 63, Hodgenville

Vicki Gay Smith, 63, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home. She formerly worked in the deli at Winn Dixie and Walmart in Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by one son, Dillon Smith; her father, Robert Sheldon; one sister, Sara Faye Sheldon; and one brother, Robbie Sheldon.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Smith; two sons, Dustin Smith and Matt Smith, both of Hodgenville; one stepdaughter, Christina Smith of Culvertown; one stepson, Stephen (Christy) Smith of Bardstown; her mother, Sharon Adelman Quinsenberry of Owensboro; one sister, Stephine Winklepleck of Owensboro; and one stepbrother, Chris Sheldon of Munfordville.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial is in the Horse Cave Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

