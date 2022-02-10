Republicans invited to meet candidates at two local Lincoln events Friday, Feb. 25th
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 — Nelson County Republicans will have two opportunities this month to celebrate the party’s history and heritage of being the party of 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.
NCORW LINCOLN DAY DINNER. The Nelson County Organization of Republican Women is sponsoring the 2022 Nelson County Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at My Old Kentucky Home Country Club.
The event begins with a social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., following by dinner and speakers from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now, $40 in advance, $50 at the door. Email learef@bardstown.com for reservations. Tickets can be purchased via Paypal at NCORW2018@gmail.com
AMERICA FIRST PAC LINCOLN DAY CANDIDATE FORUM. The Nelson County American First Political Action Committee is sponsoring a candidate forum scheduled to take place before the Lincoln Day Dinner — from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the historic Wickland mansiion.
There is no cost to attend the candidate forum, and is being presented to allow all Republicans in local and Congressional races an equal opportunity to speak. Free refeshements will be provided
The current list of confirmed speakers to date includes:
- Sen. Rand Paul (representative)
- Mike Harmon, state auditor
- Jimmy Higdon, 14th District state senate
- Lee Watts, 2nd Congressional District
- Don Thrasher, judge executive
- Tim Hutchins, judge executive
- Candy Massaroni, 50th District state representative
- Justin Hall, jailer
- Adam Wheatley, District 2 magistrate
- Toni Wiley, District 3 magistrate
- M.T. Hardin, District 3 magistrate
- Philip Bischoff, District 3 magistrate
- Jon Snow, District 5 magistrate
- Ann Marie Williams, District 5 magistrate
- Jason Williams, PVA
- Clair Wirth, 4th Congressional District
- Barb Blackstone, Bardstown City Council
- Richard Hardin, Trump 2020 state campaign co-chair
Candidates wishing to speak chould contact Don Thrasher, (502) 510-4953 or via Facebook.
UPDATES. This story will be updated as more information is received about both events.
