Walter Lee Loyall, 72, of New Haven, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Bardstown. He was a retired employee of Kroger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dorothy Loyall; and one brother, Harold Loyall.

He is survived by two daughters, Nancy and Tina.

Cremation was chosen.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

