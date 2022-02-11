Obituary: Donald Francis O’Bryan, 76, formerly of New Hope

Donald Francis O’Bryan, 76, of Corbin, formerly of New Hope, died peacefully at this home Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was a native of New Hope. He graduated from My Old Kentucky Home High School and attended the University of Kentucky.

He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Josephine Allen, on Thanksgiving Day 1966. He was an employee of the L&N Railroad and continued working there through acquisitions by Chessie Systems and CSX Corporation. Throughout his tenure with the railroad, he lived in Louisville, Corbin, and Jacksonville, Fla., finally returning to Corbin before his retirement in 2007.

He and his wife were both very active in the firefighters youth sports leagues in Southwest Jefferson County, and one of his proudest accomplishments was being able to coach so many young athletes. He was an avid bowler well into his 70s, and bowled a perfect 300 in his 60s. He was also a long-time member of Alcoholics Anonymous, having maintained his sobriety over several decades.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents, Anna Mae (Trabue) and J. Harold O’Bryan of Bardstown; and two brothers, Joseph O’Bryan and Patrick O’Bryan.

He is survived by two children, Todd O’Bryan of Hayward, Calif., and Lynn Ashely O’Bryan of Corbin; one granddaughter, Josie (James) Helton; a soon-to-arrive great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb 12, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-