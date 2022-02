NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 in the Community Hall at 200 Jim Owen Dr, Elizabethtown. The speaker will be Benjamin Humphries from the Kentucky Estate Planning Law Center. Refreshments will be served.

