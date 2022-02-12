Obituary: Anna Bernardine Smith, 80, Bardstown

Anna Bernardine Smith, 80, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Riverview Village in Clarksville, Ind. She was born Nov. 15, 1941, in Jefferson County. She was a retired dietary technician from Colonial Health & Rehab, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

ANNA BERNARDINE SMITH

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Newton; her parents, Ules and Ursula Riggs; four brothers, James Riggs, Harold Riggs, Russell Riggs, and Joseph David Riggs; and one sister, Mary Theresa “Dolly” Fox.

She is survived by one daughter, Annette Blaine of Bardstown; four sisters, Grace Flannery, Betty Smith, Beulah Burgin, and Faye Smith; brother, Joseph Cyril Riggs; seven grandchildren, Suzanne Blaine, Stephanie Blaine, Jessica McGuire, Johnny Blaine, Brandon Newton, Skyler Blaine, and Dylan Blaine; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery with Pastor Leland Parks officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-