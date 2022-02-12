Obituary: Jessica Lee Osborne, 48, formerly of Bardstown

Jessica Lee Osborne, 48, of Louisville, formerly of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at her home in Louisville. She was born Jan. 4, 1974, in Louisville to William J. “Bill” and Rebecca Kirtley Osborne. She loved interior design, was an avid traveler, loved her niece and nephew and was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by her parents, Bill and Becky Osborne of Bardstown; one sister, Jordan (Edward) Engler of Louisville; one nephew, William Engler; one niece, Cameran Engler; her maternal grandmother, Faye Kirtley of Bardstown; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family has followed her wishes for cremation. The memorial prayer service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family requests memorila contributions go to Home of Innocents, 325 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY 40204.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements.

