Obituary: Alvin Gayle Troutman, 84, Mount Washington

Alvin Gayle Troutman, 84, of Mount Washington, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Baptist Health. He was born in Mount Washington Oct. 29, 1937, to the late Vernon and Alberta Troutman. He devoted his life to serving others.

He was the former owner of McFarland-Troutman Funeral Home, where he served actively for 38 years. He was a member of the Mount Washington Lions Club, Salt River Masonic Lodge #180 F&AM, and a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Mount Washington. He served his country as a sergeant in the US Marine Corps from 1955 through 1958. He was a firefighter with Mount Washington Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years, serving as the chief of the department for 21 years. He was the Bullitt County Coroner from 1971 -1998, he served on the Salt River Electric Cooperative from 1991 to 2021. He was former owner of Harvey Hardware, and was a Mount Washington City Councilman for 12 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor McFarland Troutman; two daughters, Deanna Gail Dukes (David) and Laura Rideout (Jonathan); one son, Jon Layne Troutman; two sisters, Verneasa Jasper and Jewell Lutes; and five grandchildren, Will Dukes, Ryan Troutman, Abby Troutman, Matthew Proffitt and Katie Proffitt; and last but certainly not least, his baby, Ginger.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at First Baptist Church with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to the Marine Corp League, Hosparus of Louisville or the Kentucky Humane Society.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

