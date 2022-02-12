Obituary: Mary Lucretia Mattingly, 55, Cox’s Creek

Mary Lucretia Mattingly, 55, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at University of Louisville Health at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 25, 1966, in Louisville to the late Warren and Anna Renfrow Sanders. She was a personal health caregiver. She loved arts and crafts and liked gardening. She loved her grandchildren and was a member of Little Union Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Christine Mattingly of Cox’s Creek; three sons Jonathan Charles Mattingly of Cox’s Creek, and Chad Allen Mattingly and Anthony Warren (Jessica) Mattingly, both of Bardstown; one sister, Penny (Paul) Mattingly of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Orval Bradshaw of Cox’s Creek and Bobby Bradshaw of Danville; and nine grandchildren.

In following her wishes, cremation was chosen. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

