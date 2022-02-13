Obituary: Joseph Richard ‘Dickie’ Nally Jr., 76, Loretto

Joseph Richard “Dickie” Nally Jr., 76, of Loretto, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Taylor Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 1, 1945, in Loretto to the late Benita Pauline Hill and Joseph Richard Nally Sr. He was a lifelong farmer and a U.S. mail carrier for 31 years. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

JOSEPH RICHARD “DICKIE” NALLY JR.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Barbara Lee Nally; five daughters, Lisa Nally-Martin of Lebanon, Shannon Arndt (Dan) of Concord, N.H., Kelly Ludwig (Andy) of Frankfort, and Leigh Ann Haydon (Patrick) and Lindsey Nally, both all of Boston, Mass.; one son, Scott Nally (Amy) of Raywick; one sister, Ann Aldridge of Louisville; four brothers, C.L. Nally (Opal) of Campbellsville, Steve Nally (Donna) of Holy Cross, Billy Nally of Loretto and Mike Nally (Jane Carol) of Bardstown; 12 grandchildren, Evan, Cameron, Brandon, Lauren, Addalyn, Rowan, Gracen, Drew, Cole, Aubrey, Claire and Samuel.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Church of Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorial donations may go to Mass of the Air, 1200 South Shelby Street

Louisville, KY 40203-2600 or Working the Puzzle for Autism, Inc., 179 Meadow Lane, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Pallbearers are his brothers and his brothers-in-law, E. C. Gordon and Jack Lee.

The funeral and prayer service will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page. The family asks that visitors wear face coverings.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-