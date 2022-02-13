Obituary: Joseph Donald ‘Donnie’ Lyvers, 89, Holy Cross

Joseph Donald “Donnie” Lyvers, 89, of Holy Cross, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 22, 1932, in Holy Cross. He was a retired farmer. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean war. He collected coins, knives, and marbles. He was very active in helping coach sports in the community for many years. He loved gardening and tending to his flower beds. He loved to play poker and travel with his wife. He loved going to auctions and yard sales. He was very giving and generous.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Lyvers (Feb. 28, 2021); two sons, Donald Lee Lyvers and Bruce Warren Lyvers; his parents, Joseph Raymond and Mary Viola Blanford Lyvers; and five sisters, Peggy Corbett, Shirley Kamber, Lois Sheeley, Jean Scott and infant Mary Lyvers.

Survivors include six daughters, Theresa Morris of Melbourne, Fla., Sheila Lyvers and Belinda Lyvers, both of Holy Cross, Lisa Lyvers of Louisville, Jennifer Rhye (Roger) of Melbourne, Fla., and Crystal Wray DeSpain (Ronnie) of Bardstown; two sons, Eddy Jay Lyvers (Angela) of Elizabethtown, Allen Lyvers of Holy Cross and Andrew Lyvers, of Louisville; two sisters, Catherine Welle of Louisville and Nancy Wise (Pete) of Holy Cross; 16 grandchildren, April Essex, Rachel Steigerwalt, Missy Lyvers, Shane Lyvers, Matthew Clark, Whitney Peacock, Alphonse Lyvers, Amber Overstreet, Jordan Mattingly, Tyler Clark, Damien Lyvers, Jenna Aikman, Kaitlyn DeSpain, Keaton DeSpain, Jeremy Morris and Shaun Morris; and many great grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Gooding officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are grandchildren, April Essex, Shane Lyvers, Matthew Clark, Alphonse Lyvers, Tyler Clark and Damien Lyvers.

Face coverings are optional.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

