Lawsuit aims to stop NCS plan to shift middle schoolers to high school campuses

Nelson County Schools Superintendent speaks during a Local Planning Committee meeting in December. A parent group has filed a lawsuit to have the committee’s recommendation declared invalid.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2022 — The parent group that was formed in opposition to the Nelson County Schools’ plan to move the district’s middle school students to the high schools has filed a lawsuit in Nelson Circuit Court to challenge the plan’s validity.

The non-profit group, Nelson County Citizens Advocating Responsible Education, filed the lawsuit Feb. 8, 2022, to challenge the amended District Facilities Plan that the district’s Local Planning Committee overwhelmingly approved.

The District Facilities Plan would mean the eventual closure of Bloomfield and Old Kentucky Home middle schools once the school’s students are moved to the campus of Thomas Nelson or Nelson County High School, both of which are in the Bardstown area.

The suit names Superintendent Wes Bradley and the members of the board of education as defendents.

“The specific grounds for the suit are set out in detail in the complaint, which has been electronically filed in the Nelson Circuit Court,” according to Jack Seay, the group’s president.

The group is being represented by attorney Jeremy Aldridge of the Elizabethtown-based Aldridge & Birdwhistell Law Firm.

