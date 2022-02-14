Local Huddle House now owned and operated by Bardstown native and his wife By admin

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 — Bardstown’s Huddle House restaurant — a unique fast-food feature in town since 2005 — is now under ownership of a Bardstown native.

Jamie Hicks, a veteran restauranteur and Huddle House franchise partner who operates six other Huddle House restaurants, is now the owner of the Bardstown location.

Bardstown’s Huddle House — located at 1478 East John Rowan Blvd. just west of the intersection of KY 245 and Bloomofield Road — has been under renovation during February. The updates are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

With his wife Denise at his side in both life and business, Hicks said he is excited to expand his existing Huddle House portfolio in his home city of Bardstown.

Hicks became a Huddle House franchisee in 2008, and has successfully owned and operated restaurant locations in the Kentucky communities of Grayson, Flatwood, Lawrenceburg, Lebanon, Brandenburg and Russell Springs.

As a trained chef, Hicks said he was attracted to the concept’s menu variety offered to guests all day long.

“After working closely with Huddle House for the past 13 years, my wife and I felt that it was again the right time to continue our journey with the brand by expanding our investment in the concept.

“We’re excited to serve the Bardstown community in the great state of Kentucky that has always welcomed our restaurants with open arms,” he said

“The franchise development team at Huddle House has consistently supported us along the development journey. Whether it was our first or seventh location, their real estate expertise, thorough training and willingness to answer all of our questions gave us such ease as we entered into franchising. Denise and I are proud to continue growing with Huddle House in the years to come.”

Based in Atlanta, the brand currently has more than 300 locations open or in development. Huddle House has earned a strong following across the country amongst multi-unit franchise operators due to its four-day part revenue stream and access to the $285 billion breakfast segment.

“Our team is honored to once again partner with Jamie and Denise, after more than a decade of close partnership. The couple’s dedication to Huddle House’s mission to serve good meals anywhere, anytime to their guests perfectly aligns with our brand’s core values,” said Peter Ortiz, chief development officer of Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. “We’re confident that Bardstown’s Huddle House is in excellent hands with Jamie and Denise at the helm.”

